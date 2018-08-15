Making a difference

A CROWD of 300 guests packed the Moranbah Town Square on Saturday night for the Isaac Region Mayor's Charity Ball.

Mayor Anne Baker said this year was the biggest yet, committing 50 per cent of net proceeds to support drought-affected farmers.

"It was a record breaking event by all measures and I thank everyone for their continuing support,” she said. "Together, we can make a real difference in people's lives.

"We had more than 300 guests and record support from event sponsors. It demonstrates the difference pure people power can make in the lives of others.

"Since 2014, the wonderful generosity of our Isaac community and event sponsors has helped the Isaac Regional Charity Fund raise more than $170,000 for worthwhile causes which assist the most vulnerable in our society.

"This year, 50 per cent of the net proceeds will help support our drought- affected farmers while the remainder will continue the work of the Isaac Regional Charity Fund in supporting mental health initiatives.”

Mayor Baker said more than 90 per cent of the Isaac region was drought- declared, along with more than half of Queensland.

"Isaac is well-versed in the extremes of nature from droughts to flooding rains, it has made us a resilient community, but our farmers and graziers, those who put food on our table, are doing it tough at present and need our support,” she said.

"In addition to supporting our local farmers, as a community, we need to continue to work together to bring mental health out of the shadows and into the national consciousness.

"The work of the Isaac Regional Charity Fund is helping to make a difference.

"Mental illness affects one-in-five Australians at some stage in their life. More than three million Australians are living with depression or anxiety and every day eight are taking their own life nationally.”