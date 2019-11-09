Menu
Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar.
Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar.
Making change to the system

Contributed
9th Nov 2019 10:00 AM

Occupation: Member for Gregory in the Queensland parliament

Age: 49

Marital status: Married

Children: Three Daughters

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

I would like people to listen more kindly to each other.

If I can’t have that – then drought-breaking rain would be the answer to a prayer.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Marrying my wonderful wife Peta and raising our three daughters together. They make us both so proud.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

I would establish an independent body to recognise drought as a Natural Disaster and set in place a major dam building programme to make sure we can drought proof this country.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

It is pointless to compare yourself to others.

Each of us has our own cross to carry and our own race to run.

The race is long and while it may sometimes feel like you are ahead or behind, in the end, it turns out you were racing yourself.

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

I still feel young, I guess I don’t see age as a barrier or stopping you what you want to achieve

What is the best sound in the world to you?

Rain on a tin roof after a long dry spell.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

Back to the 1970s when Governments were committed to building infrastructure in rural and regional Queensland like the Fairbairn Dam and Bowen Basin.

I’d tell them that the Queensland Government must keep building, because the Queensland Government today is looking for excuses not to build infrastructure to support our communities.

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

1. My wife

2. My Children

3. My family

