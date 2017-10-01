Making sound connections

RATTLE'N'ROLL: Bryony and Judah Dux, Katie and Lily Holloway and Nicole and Leo Thomson .

RATTLE'N'ROLL: Bryony and Judah Dux, Katie and Lily Holloway and Nicole and Leo Thomson . Rebekah Yelland

WHILE it's mainly about the music, there is so much more you and your family can gain from the Mainly Music sessions that are about to start in Emerald.

Team leader Bryony Dux explained the Mainly Music program allows children aged zero to Prep to be active and have fun through a music and dance session.

"It's a music program that is designed for parents to interact with their children,” she said. "It's not just for mums either, dads are most welcome too.

"I know a lot of parents are looking for fun activities to get involved in, plus it's a great way to break the ice and meet lots of other families.”

The fortnightly sessions begin on Tuesday, October10, and are designed for parents and children to have fun through a 30-minute music session.

Using scarves and puppets, simple percussion instruments and Lycra panels, hats and pictures combined with jumping and tapping, hopping and rolling, dancing and clapping, MrsDux said the sessions were enjoyed by grown-ups and children.

The half-hour of music is followed by an eat, play and chat time, which Mrs Dux said allowed the parents to meet others in the same stage of life.

"After a simple snack and refreshment, toys are provided for free play,” she said.

"And then the grown-ups are shown hospitality and given a chance to chat to others.”

Mrs Dux said she was eager to get involved in the program after experiencing it for herself when her son Judah was born.

"I went to Mainly Music once in Brisbane and I am still friends with a lady I met there,” she said.

"I got involved because I know so many mums who would love this.”

Starting from 10am, the fortnightly sessions are held at Calvary Christian Church on Gladstone St and no sign-up is necessary, just come along and join in.

Entry is $5 for a family of up to two children or $7 for three or more children.