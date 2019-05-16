Sinister question before teen’s death

Davia Emilia took her life after an Instagram poll. Picture: Instagram

Davia Emilia took her life after an Instagram poll. Picture: Instagram

A schoolgirl has died after posting a sinister poll on Instagram that has left people in disbelief.

Davia Emilia, 16, reportedly jumped three floors to her death at her home in Sarawak, eastern Malaysia on Monday.

Police have said the cause of her sudden and shocking death was a question she posted on social media before she died - asking if she should.

According to local media, the teenager posted the disturbing poll question along with the caption: "Really Important, Help Me Choose D/L", The Sun reports.

Police in Sarawak said Davia, described as "studious" by neighbours, died by suicide after 69 per cent of poll respondents voted she should die.

Her death has shocked Malaysia and prompted the country's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to call for national-level discussions on mental health.

He said: "I am genuinely worried about the state of our youth's mental health. It's a national issue which must be taken seriously."

Ramkarpal Singh, a lawyer and Malaysian MP, has suggested those who voted for Davia to die could be found guilty of abetting suicide.

SOCIAL SUICIDE POLL

He said: "Would the girl still be alive today if the majority of 'netizens' on her Instagram account discouraged her from taking her own life?

"Would she have heeded the advice of 'netizens' to seek professional help had they done so?

"Did the encouragement of those 'netizens' actually influence her decision to take her own life?

"Since attempted suicide is an offence in this country, it follows that abetting one to attempt suicide may be, too."

NOT THE FIRST TRAGEDY

Instagram introduced "sensitivity screens" to block images of self-harm in February following the death of British teenager Molly Russell, 14.

Molly's parents believe images of suicide and self-harm prompted her to take her own life in 2017.

It came after her heartbroken dad Ian Russell blamed the social media platform in part for her death.

Molly Russell, 14, died after viewing scores of social media images glorifying self-harm and suicide. Picture: BBC

"I have no doubt that Instagram helped kill my daughter. She had so much to offer, and that's gone," he told the BBC in January.

In response to Davia's death, Instagram's head of communications Ching Yee Wong said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with this young woman's family.

"We have a deep responsibility to make sure people using Instagram feel safe and supported.

"As part of our own efforts, we urge everyone to use our reporting tools and to contact emergency services if they see any behaviour that puts people's safety at risk."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission