Maleny Dairies worker fined for shoving pub chef

Geoffrey Bruce Tobler leaves Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to assaulting a pub chef at Maleny. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

A Maleny Dairies worker swore a chef's cooking was not the reason why he forcefully pushed him during an assault.

Geoffrey Bruce Tobler pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of common assault after he pushed a Maleny Hotel chef on April 24, last year.

Police prosecutor Stuart Lydford said the 46 year old had been told by the chef that he was banned from the premise and had to leave.

Sergeant Lydford said after being told to leave Tobler said "OK then let's go out the back and sort it out in the carpark".

The court heard Tobler later threatened the victim while being held back and encouraged to leave by one of his associates.

Sgt Lydford said Tobler tugged the victim's beard before pushing him.

"The defendant has then used both his hands to push the victim to the chest with force causing the victim to fall backwards and hit a cupboard door with his elbow, he felt some pain," he said.

Sgt Lydford said Tobler had a lengthy history of assaults and suggested a significant or moderate fine as an appropriate punishment.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked Tobler if it was the chef's cooking that made him assault him.

The Maleny resident said no and that he had never eaten at the hotel.

He said he was working full-time at Maleny Dairies and had "changed a lot" in the past 18 months.

Mr Stjernqvist noted Tobler had completed a behaviour management program.

He fined Tobler $600.

A conviction was recorded.