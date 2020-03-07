Maleny legend Magik Col’s possible cause of death

Colin "Magik" Hastie is being remembered as a "beautiful soul" who "wouldn't hurt a fly" as the shocked Maleny community mourns his death.

A COURT has heard of a possible cause of death of Maleny man Colin Scott Hastie who was allegedly tortured in his home.

Danielle Sheryl Erica Beutel, 41, is in custody accused of torturing Mr Hastie at his Macadamia Dr home between April 9 until his death.

A teenage boy delivering pamphlets found the 63-year-old slumped outside his home on Tuesday, April 16 and he later died at the Maleny Hospital.

Police will allege Mr Hastie suffered a "prolonged assault" by Ms Beutel, who was known to him and lived nearby.

Ms Beutel's charges of torture, manslaughter and dangerous operation of a vehicle were heard at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Allison Johnston told the court an autopsy report had been completed but a peer review was now under way, expected to be finished before May.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said he used to be a coroner and he usually saw autopsy reports returned within three months of a death.

"That's 11 months and we haven't got an autopsy report," he said.

"I bet the family are a bit upset about this.

"Is there something complicated about the autopsy?"

Senior Constable Johnstone said a neuropathology report was only completed in mid-January.

"So neuropathology- it may well be very complicated stuff," Mr McLaughlin said.

"Sounds like the person may have passed away from some sort of brain injury and that's what has got to be worked out."

Lawyer Rachel Holland said Ms Beutel had been in custody since April 16, 2019 and her instructing solicitors wanted the matter to progress as soon as possible.

The matter was adjourned to May 1.

Mr Hastie's death rocked the hinterland town he called home for 28 years.

After the news of his death circulated, hundreds of Maleny residents gathered at Tesch Park to celebrate the life of Colin "Magik" Hastie, who was also known to some as the Philosopher of Maple St.

Attendees wrote messages for Mr Hastie and his family on cards that were hung in a tree.