Subscribe
Book lovers will be disappointed with news that one of the largest second-hand book sales in the southern hemisphere has been shelved.
Books

Mammoth charity book sale falls foul of COVID

by Michelle Collins
7th Jan 2021 11:27 AM
YOU wouldn't read about it - Lifeline's bumper January Bookfest has been postponed due to COVID.

The biannual Bookfest, which is held over 10 days at the end of January at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, notched up its 23rd anniversary last year.

Tens of thousands of book lovers usually swarm into the Brisbane Exhibition and

Convention Centre to browse 4.5 kilometres of tables holding around 22 semi-trailer-loads of books, it what is believed to be one of the biggest second hand book fairs in the southern hemisphere.

Tens of thousands usually turn up each year to get a book bargain at the Lifeline Bookfest at the Convention Centre. (Photo/Steve Holland)
It is Lifeline's largest fundraiser in Queensland, with every dollar raised going towards

its 24-hour Crisis Support Line.

A spokeswoman said the other dates later in the year and in 2022 were being considered.

"In the meantime, we are hosting a pop up shop on Level 2 of the Myer Centre in Brisbane city," she said.

Mammoth charity book sale falls foul of COVID

