Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
News

Man, 19, killed in crash near Townsville

by Nathan Edwards, Keagan Elder
10th Mar 2020 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD has died in a single-vehicle crash near Townsville overnight.

The ute rolled on Hervey Range Road near Rangewood this morning just after 12am.

The Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the ute the man was driving struck a culvert and flipped on to its side, trapping the man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Hervey Range Road between Rupertswood Drive and West Road were closed this morning, but have since been reopened.

More Stories

Show More
crash death fatality ute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        White powder sprayed over Moranbah school

        premium_icon White powder sprayed over Moranbah school

        Crime Police are investigating a ‘thoughtless and malicious act’ of vandalism at a Isaac region school

        Mining traineeship puts region’s females first

        premium_icon Mining traineeship puts region’s females first

        Careers A Central Queensland mine has been recognised for its progressive actions to...

        Driver behind fatal crash avoids more time in jail

        premium_icon Driver behind fatal crash avoids more time in jail

        Crime A district court judge found it was ‘unjust’ to send the 30 year old back to...

        Full-time dad among drink and drug drivers

        premium_icon Full-time dad among drink and drug drivers

        News Magistrate slaps dad with $500 fine and says he failed his responsibility as a...