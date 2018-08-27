Menu
Login
FARM ACCIDENT: Emergency crews rushed to Alloway after reports a man's arm was amputated by machinery.
FARM ACCIDENT: Emergency crews rushed to Alloway after reports a man's arm was amputated by machinery. Seven News Wide Bay
Breaking

Man, 25, almost loses arm in macadamia farm accident

Emma Reid
by
27th Aug 2018 4:07 PM

EMERGENCY services were called to reports a young man had his arm amputated by farm machinery at a macadamia farm.

It is believed the man's arm became stuck in the machine used for macadamia harvesting at Alloway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called about 3pm to reports a 25-year-old man had a "near amputation" of his arm.

Paramedics were able to stabilise the man at the scene.

The man was transferred by ambulance to Bundaberg Airport where he is waiting to be transferred by helicopter to Brisbane.

"He travelled in a serious, but stable condition," the spokesman said.

"He will be transferred by helicopter to Brisbane."

bundaberg editors picks farm accident qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Straight shooter aces it

    Straight shooter aces it

    Sport Gemfields Rifle Club member takes home the Queensland Queen's Prize for the third year in a row and shows no signs of slowing down.

    Dining on finest produce Central Highlands have to offer

    Dining on finest produce Central Highlands have to offer

    News Locally grown produced on show.

    • 27th Aug 2018 4:25 PM
    Local members comment on change of leadership

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    News Local LNP members have responded to the leadership change.

    Art poles to help us peace out

    Art poles to help us peace out

    News Clermont Artslink is using art to inspire peace and togetherness.

    Local Partners