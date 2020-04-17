Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Biker killed in early-morning crash

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
17th Apr 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Mount Low early this morning.

The man was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition by emergency services after colliding with a tree on Aintree Avenue about 12.10am.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A police spokesman said early reports indicated the man had been travelling from an address at Aintree Avenue.

Forensic Crash investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam vision of the tragedy to contact police.

The tragedy is the latest in a string of fatal road incidents to have rocked the North Queensland community.

Mundingburra man John Van Stelten, 58, and Alice River man Mark Dunstan, 57, were killed instantly when a truck collided with their van on the Bruce Highway in February.

Reece Williams, 19, died in the early hours of March 10 after a single vehicle crash at Rangewood, leading to an outpouring of grief, and Kevin 'Jock' James, 60, lost his life after a B-double truck and his tractor mower collided on Gregory Developmental Rd, near Charters Towers on March 13.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Man, 26, killed in motorcycle crash at Mount Low

crash death crashes motorcycle death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beat COVID-19 boredom with 30,000 free movies

        premium_icon Beat COVID-19 boredom with 30,000 free movies

        Council News The doors may be locked, but information is still flowing from Isaac Regional Council libraries

        Mining giant extends graduate program in regions

        premium_icon Mining giant extends graduate program in regions

        Careers Career opportunities available in coal, copper and zinc operations.

        FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        premium_icon FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        Travel Government announces funding for domestic flight network

        Truck driver in hospital after Hail Creek chopper rescue

        premium_icon Truck driver in hospital after Hail Creek chopper rescue

        Breaking A person was injured near a road west of Mackay.