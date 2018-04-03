Man, 27, on multiple charges following horror Valley fatal

The crash at Long Flat, which killed Gympie woman Karen Zahner and severely injured her husband Bill.

A GYMPIE man has been charged with multiple drug and dangerous driving offences over a fatal crash at Long Flat which killed a 59-year-old Gympie woman and severely injured her husband.

Joshua James Langley has been charged with multiple offences including one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensil, unlawful possession of a weapon and driving under the influence of a drug.

Gympie cafe manager Karen Zahner was killed when her Hyundai collided with Mr Langley's Ford sedan near the intersection of the Mary Valley Highway and Birt Rd at about 3.50pm on Tuesday, January 23.

William and Karen Zahner. Contributed

Mrs Zahner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Karen's husband Bill was a passenger in the car and taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he underwent surgery for reported internal injuries.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the Mary Valley Highway. Jacob Carson

Mrs Zahner's death shook the Gympie community, with one colleague describing her and Mr Zahner as "the most beautiful couple you'd ever meet".

Mr Langley is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on April 30.