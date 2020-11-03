Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bundaberg Hospital.
Bundaberg Hospital.
News

Man, 28, remains in intensive care after traffic crash

Crystal Jones
3rd Nov 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man remains in intensive care at Bundaberg Hospital following a horror crash yesterday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the NewsMail yesterday that the crash between a motorcycle and a car on Goodwood Rd at Alloway was called in just after 11am yesterday.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Bundaberg Hospital hospital in the company of critical care paramedics.

Bundaberg Hospital today confirmed a 28-year-old man was in intensive care suffering from a number of injuries to the entire left side of his body.

More Stories

traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ dam’s $170m project completed ahead of schedule

        Premium Content CQ dam’s $170m project completed ahead of schedule

        News The upgrade will ensure the dam can better withstand large flood events in the future.

        Massive bargain on outback train fares to Charleville, Emerald

        Premium Content Massive bargain on outback train fares to Charleville...

        News TOWNS across Southwest Queensland and the Central Highlands will be more accessible...

        Fugitive claimed parents were ‘keen sailors’

        Premium Content Fugitive claimed parents were ‘keen sailors’

        Crime PERJURY TRIAL: The boat Markis Turner used to flee the country remained at a Mackay...

        Person injured in kangaroo collision

        Premium Content Person injured in kangaroo collision

        News They were taken to hospital in a stable condition.