A Calliope home on Sybil Court was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Crime

Man, 35, charged over Boxing Day house fire

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Jan 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:11 PM
A 35-year-old man has been charged over a house fire which left a Calliope family homeless on Boxing Day.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 10.16am on December 26 on Sybil Court in Calliope.

At the time a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when Calliope RFS arrived at the scene the brick home was "well involved in flames".

READ MORE: Man in hospital - Calliope home destroyed by fire on Boxing Day

Police, firefighters, ambulance and Ergon Energy workers all attended the scene.

 

A man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition on the day.

It is alleged the fire was lit deliberately.

The 35-year-old man has since been charged with arson and released on bail.

He will face Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 2.

