Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have arrested a Townsville man with 56 child sex offences.
Police have arrested a Townsville man with 56 child sex offences.
Crime

Man, 59, charged with 57 offences involving children

17th Jan 2020 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under seventeen and one count of sexual assault after an investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

Detectives from Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

The man is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact police as investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Information about crime can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
charges court crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Outback search continues for elderly lady

        premium_icon UPDATE: Outback search continues for elderly lady

        News Over 100 people have been involved in the wide scale search.

        How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        premium_icon How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        News The new child care subsidy was supposed to take pressure off parents

        Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

        premium_icon Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

        News A senior constable has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service.

        Medical students taste rural and remote practice

        Medical students taste rural and remote practice

        News Emerald doctors share their knowledge and skills with medical students.