No charges have yet been laid. (File picture)
Crime

Man, 83, held over wife’s death

by Patrick Billings
21st Jul 2019 12:00 PM

AN 83-year-old man has been taken into custody after his wife was found dead south of Brisbane.

The 82-year-old woman was found unresponsive in their Logan home and could not be revived.

Police and paramedics were called to the Kingston Rd property just before 1am.

The woman was found in the bedroom and could not be revived.

The husband is being interviewed by police and no charges have been laid.

A crime scene has been declared at the residence as officers work to determine the cause of death.

