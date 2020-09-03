Menu
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
Crime

Man a ‘festival sex pest’, police say

by Frances Vinall
3rd Sep 2020 6:51 PM

A 39-year-old man is accused of being a sex pest who indecently assaulted women at Melbourne festivals and on public transport.

Muhammad Khan, of Keilor, did not appear in court on Thursday but left it to his lawyer Liliana Dubroja to represent him.

He is accused of committing a sexual offence against a 21-year-old woman at the St Kilda Festival in February 2015.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a 25-year-old woman in a tram in February 2017.

Police say he then indecently assaulted a 27-year-old woman at the Brunswick Street Festival in March 2018.

Khan will next appear in court in January.

