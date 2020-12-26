Menu
Police were called when a man got out of an ambulance at South Gladstone on the way to hospital. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Man absconds from ambulance en route to Gladstone hospital

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
26th Dec 2020 1:29 PM
Police were called to intervene when a patient got out of an ambulance en route to Gladstone Hospital this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to the intersection of Ann and Derby Streets at South Gladstone about 11.20am, after reports patient had got out of an ambulance.

It is understood the man was being taken to hospital for treatment of a broken arm.

The police spokeswoman said officers located the man who was returned to the ambulance.

Police then accompanied the ambulance to Gladstone Hospital.

When they arrived it is understood ambulances were ‘ramped’ or delayed at the hospital and police were waiting with paramedics for the patient to be treated.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said as the patient was picked up from an unknown location they were unable to confirm any details.

