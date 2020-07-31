Menu
A South Lismore man has accused of biting the ear of an off-duty police officer, leaving him with significant injuries.
Man accused of biting cop’s ear set to go to trial

Aisling Brennan
31st Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
MORE than 20 witnesses are expected to give evidence in the trial against a South Lismore man who allegedly bit a police officer on the ear.

James Millington, 40, allegedly bit an off-duty police officer's ear during an incident at the Richmond Hotel on Keen St, Lismore in December.

Police will allege the off-duty officer became involved in the altercation when the accused assaulted a 71-year-old security guard and several other off-duty police officers while he was heavily intoxicated.

Mr Millington allegedly assaulted the security guard by punching him in the mouth when asked to leave the dancefloor of the establishment.

During the scuffle, police also allege Mr Millington grabbed one of the off-duty senior constables, who happened to be at the venue, and bit him on the top of the ear.

Mr Millington pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and using unlawful violence to and reasonable firmness to create fear for a person's safety.

A trial date has been set for May 17, 2021 in Lismore District Court and is expected to take seven to 10 days.

The court heard 23 witnesses will be called during the trial.

The matter will be mentioned again on November 30 in the Lismore District Court.

