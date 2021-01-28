Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Machete
Machete
Crime

Man accused of hacking at 57yo CQ man with machete

Timothy Cox
28th Jan 2021 2:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Anakie police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked someone with a machete.

Police and paramedics were called to a mining claim in the Graves Hill Fossicking Area in The Gemfields at 8pm.

Police said that at the scene, a severely injured 57-year-old victim was suffering lacerations to his arm and leg, and a car parked nearby was found to have been damaged.

Officers located and arrested a 39-year-old man who they believed had been camping in the area and was only recently acquainted with the alleged victim.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the offender allegedly attended the mining claim to confront the victim while armed with a machete.

Police said that after allegedly being struck multiple times, the alleged victim retreated inside where other occupants of the claim and residents of neighbouring claims gave him first aid until paramedics took over.

The alleged victim was taken to Emerald Hospital for treatment.

The alleged offender, Christopher Coventry Randall, was charged with unlawful wounding and wilful damage.

He appeared in Emerald Magistrates Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody until February 16.

Police thanked members of the public who helped the victim and emergency services.

They encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers.

emerald magistrates court machete attack the gemfields
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        True cost of an education in Qld revealed

        Premium Content True cost of an education in Qld revealed

        Education How do Queensland’s government, Catholic and independent schools compare with each other, and other states? SEE THE BREAKDOWN

        Patient zero to heroes: Our first year of COVID-19

        Premium Content Patient zero to heroes: Our first year of COVID-19

        Health Coronavirus Qld: One year on from start of pandemic

        Premier to PM: Fate of thousands in your hands

        Premium Content Premier to PM: Fate of thousands in your hands

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk’s plea to Scott Morrison on JobKeeper

        LETTERS: Question over COVID vaccine priorities

        Premium Content LETTERS: Question over COVID vaccine priorities

        Letters to the Editor What? Meat processing workers among the first to get vaccine.