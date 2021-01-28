Man accused of hacking at 57yo CQ man with machete

Anakie police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked someone with a machete.

Police and paramedics were called to a mining claim in the Graves Hill Fossicking Area in The Gemfields at 8pm.

Police said that at the scene, a severely injured 57-year-old victim was suffering lacerations to his arm and leg, and a car parked nearby was found to have been damaged.

Officers located and arrested a 39-year-old man who they believed had been camping in the area and was only recently acquainted with the alleged victim.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the offender allegedly attended the mining claim to confront the victim while armed with a machete.

Police said that after allegedly being struck multiple times, the alleged victim retreated inside where other occupants of the claim and residents of neighbouring claims gave him first aid until paramedics took over.

The alleged victim was taken to Emerald Hospital for treatment.

The alleged offender, Christopher Coventry Randall, was charged with unlawful wounding and wilful damage.

He appeared in Emerald Magistrates Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody until February 16.

Police thanked members of the public who helped the victim and emergency services.

They encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers.