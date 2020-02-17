Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged with indecent assault of two teenage girls after meeting them during a push bike ride. Picture: Supplied.
A man has been charged with indecent assault of two teenage girls after meeting them during a push bike ride. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

Man accused of indecent assault of two teens

Jodie Callcott
17th Feb 2020 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with indecent assault of two teenage girls after meeting them during a push bike ride.

Police allege the 18-year-old man met two teenage girls on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads about 8pm on Friday.

It is alleged the teens shared their social media details with the man before he touched one of the 14-year-old girls on the inner thigh.

The teen allegedly confronted the man about his behaviour and continued talking to him.

It is alleged he then touched the other girl but this time on the buttock.

She then confronted the man before they both returned home and told their mother and police.

Police arrested the man and he was charged with sexual touching without consent and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on March 2.

More Stories

Show More
indecent assault twdcourt twdcrime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State MPs locked in coal fired power battle

        premium_icon State MPs locked in coal fired power battle

        News Some parties welcome a new coal fired power station, while others believe it should be smaller or not built at all.

        It was a day the couple will never forget

        premium_icon It was a day the couple will never forget

        News Emerald couple starts the next chapter of their lives.

        Family mourns mum’s death, baby recovers in hospital

        premium_icon Family mourns mum’s death, baby recovers in hospital

        News A woman has been killed and her baby is recovering