Man accused of supermarket rage was ‘talking about aliens’

A man has been accused of assault at a supermarket in Lismore Square.

A man has been accused of assault at a supermarket in Lismore Square.

THE man accused of assaulting staff and shoppers at a supermarket in Lismore Square on Tuesday has applied for his case to be handled under mental health provisions.

A 63-year-old man was in custody when his lawyer lodged a section 33 application on his behalf at Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

There were no objections from police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik, who confirmed previous cases involving the accused had been dealt with under the mental health act.

"It's appropriate," Mr Gradisnik said.

"The incident came about because there was a shortage of a certain brand of flour.

"There was no mention of coronavirus. He was talking about aliens, and suggested the store had been hiding flour."

Magistrate Jeff Linden directed police to escort the man from custody to Lismore Base Hospital's mental health unit on Thursday.

"If found not to be mentally ill he is to be returned by police to court," Mr Linden said.

He was charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault after police alleged he assaulted multiple people at Lismore Shopping Square.

It is alleged he pushed his trolley into two women, believed to be aged in their 70s, knocking one to the ground. He then allegedly pinned a 45-year-old female store attendant against the shelving and punched her in the face and chest.

The store manager and a security guard approached the man and were also allegedly assaulted, before the man was removed from the premises.

The 45-year-old woman sustained bruising and swelling to her left jaw, bruising and swelling to her left forearm, a small laceration to her left forearm, stiffness to her neck, bruising to her chest but declined medical assistance.

The two older women left the store without leaving their details and it's unknown if they were injured.