Man airlifted after being viciously stabbed by jealous ex

A YOUNG Gympie mother who stabbed her boyfriend in the back with a 15cm knife and left him to bleed out on a busy Gympie street will be in jail until Christmas.

Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher was 18 years old when she and two other friends confronted her then-boyfriend on Horseshoe Bend on May 29, last year.

She was carrying a knife.

The Crown prosecutor told the court Gallaher, now 20, showed it to him, told him she intended to use it and, when he turned to walk away, stabbed him in the lower back "in a violent display of jealousy", puncturing his left kidney.

Police tape at the scene of the stabbing, where a Gympie the man was left to bleed out by Gallaher.

He collapsed into the street, forcing a car to swerve to avoid hitting him while Gallaher and her two friends fled.

The prosecutor told Gympie District Court the man was "bleeding profusely" and would likely have died if not for the aid of a passer-by on a cycle.

He had to be flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital; it took 27 staples to close the wound.

What followed over the next year were multiple stints in and out of custody for Gallaher after she breached her bail 17 times and sent multiple jealous and menacing text messages to the victim, including one saying she would actually kill him next time and effectively would not stop until she did.

The prosecutor called the content of the messages "chilling".

She said Gallaher and the man's relationship had been"volatile and unloving" on both party's part but this did not excuse Gallaher's actions.

Gallaher pleaded guilty to 23 charges in Gympie District Court this week.

Gallaher's lawyer told the court her client was one of seven children and that she had dropped out of school in Year 9 because of learning difficulties.

Her parents split up when she was eight years old, and she grew up in an environment of domestic violence perpetrated against her mother.

Shortly after she left school she fell pregnant and now had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The court heard Gallaher's mother suffered a heart attack in 2018 and died in her arms. After this, Gallaher went from using alcohol and marijuana to methylamphetamine.

The court heard the knife was in her possession on the day because "she was in the habit of carrying a weapon to defend herself".

Gallaher will be eligible for release on parole on December 23.

Judge Glen Cash said it was "scary" to see someone as young as Gallaher committing these crimes.

She pleaded guilty to 23 charges including one of grievous bodily harm, three of using a carriage service to threaten and harass, and 17 breaches of bail.

"This is yet another of continuous examples we see in this court of the havoc caused by using methylampehatime," Mr Cash said, noting Gallaher had no previous criminal history before the stabbing.

He handed her a four year jail term. She will be eligible for parole on December 23, this year owing to time already served.

However he cautioned this did not guarantee she would be walking out of jail on that date.

"That's up to the parole board," he said.