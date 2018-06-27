Man airlifted after freak 100km/hr crash with emu

RACQ CQ Rescue landed near Lotus Creek, about 120km south of Nebo, to airlift a 21-year-old motorcyclist after his Harley Davidson collided with an emu on his way to work.

A YOUNG motorcyclist is recovering in Mackay Base Hospital after a freak motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon.

The 21-year-old Rockhampton man was airlifted to hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after his Harley Davidson collided with an emu on a remote road between Mackay and Rocky.

The man was believed to be travelling about 100km an hour along Marlborough Sarina Road, headed to work at a mine near Moranbah, when the large native bird ran out in front of his motorbike.

The Mackay-based rescue helicopter was tasked about 4.15pm and flew direct to the scene of the accident, near Lotus Creek, about 120km south of Nebo.

The helicopter, with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board, arrived about 5pm and landed in a grassy clearing 500 metres down the road on an adjacent cattle property. The patient, who was being treated by ambulance crews on scene, was stabilised and prepared for transport in the aircraft in less than 40 minutes.

The rider sustained a possible broken leg, cuts and abrasions and was transported on board the rescue helicopter to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition arriving about 6pm.

An RACQ CQ Rescue crewman said the young man, who was fortunately wearing a full-face helmet and leathers, was incredibly lucky to escape very serious injury in the freak accident.

Sadly, the poor emu wasn't so lucky and died at the scene.