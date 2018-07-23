'Severe impact': Rescuers reveal shocking details of crash

A 55-year-old man was airlifted by RACQ CQ Rescue last night with serious injuries after his car smashed into a tree on Sarina Marlborough Road.

UPDATE MONDAY 11.30AM: A DRIVER involved in a horror crash at Lotus Creek last night was just metres from the driveway of his cattle property when his ute slammed into a tree.

An RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman said the impact of the 55-year-old man's head hitting the windscreen was so severe, an imprint of his face was visible in the shattered glass.

The man, believed to be a resident on the property, had been checking on cattle just two kilometres from the cattle station about 6pm when his Toyota Landcruiser ute ran off Sarina-Marlborough Road and smashed head-on into the tree.

He was only about 20 metres from the property entrance and was not wearing a seat belt when the accident happened. The accident was discovered by a passing motorist.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked about 7.30pm and landed on the cattle property airstrip close to the accident scene about 30 minutes later with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board.

RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman Shane Bargh said it appeared the man's head had smashed into both the front and back windscreen of the single cab ute and that his chest and ribs were crushed by the impact of the steering wheel.

He was treated by the doctor and paramedic on scene but remained conscious. He told rescuers he couldn't remember how the accident had happened.

The man was transported by helicopter to the Mackay Base Hospital, arriving in a stable condition just after 9.30pm.

A Mackay Base Hospital spokeswoman confirmed this morning the man remains in a stable condition.

