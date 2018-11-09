Menu
Two teenage girls were among four involved in a serious crash between Warwick and Toowoomba.
News

Man airlifted, three trapped in crash on New England Highway

marian faa
by
9th Nov 2018 7:04 AM

THREE people were found trapped in a vehicle that rolled over on the New England Highway last night.

Paramedics were called to a serious single vehicle crash near Cambooya just before 7pm to find three of the four occupants entrapped in the car on arrival.

Emergency crews were able to free all passengers, including teenagers, from the vehicle.

A man in his 40s was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious condition with multiple fractures and a chest injury.

The other three, two mid-teen females and a female in her 40s, were also taken to Toowoomba Hospital by road.

They were reported to be in stable conditions with multiple injuries.

