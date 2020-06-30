Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulance crews attended to the man on scene.
Ambulance crews attended to the man on scene.
News

Man airlifted to Brisbane after fall from tree in CQ town

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Jun 2020 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE condition of a man, who fell three metres from a tree at Biloela and is recovering in Royal Brisbane Hospital, has improved overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics responded to reports a man in his 50s had fallen from a tree yesterday.

“We were called to Malakoff Street at Biloela at 12.28pm,” he said.

The spokesman said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“The man was taken to Biloela Hospital by road ambulance in a critical condition suffering significant head injuries,” he said.

Doctors worked to stabilise the man before requesting he be airlifted to a Brisbane Hospital for further treatment.

A CQHHS spokeswoman said the man was airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital yesterday afternoon.

At 1.30pm today, June 30, a Royal Brisbane Hospital spokeswoman said the man remained in hospital.

“The patient is currently in a stable condition at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said she was unable to provide any further detail on the man’s injuries, treatment or his age.


Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

        premium_icon How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

        News Central Highlands’ residents can access the free mulch from Tuesday to Sunday.

        CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        premium_icon CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        Crime She told the court she was going through a ‘rough patch’.

        NAMED: 50+ people to front Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: 50+ people to front Emerald court

        News A number of people will front court for a range of different charges.

        BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        premium_icon BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        News Coronavirus Qld: Restrictions may ease further amid border row