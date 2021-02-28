Man airlifted to hospital after fall from horse

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Gindoran, west of Lowmead, on Saturday at 8.33pm, after a man in his 50s fell from his horse while mustering cattle and suffered a suspected broken shoulder and spinal injuries.

A man in his 50s has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after he fell from his horse while mustering cattle at Gindoran, west of Lowmead.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was alerted to the incident by Queensland Health about 8.33pm on Saturday.

"Rescue 300 conducted a low reconnaissance of the area and found a suitable landing site near to the patient," a RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue spokeswoman said.

"The patient was initially treated by Queensland Ambulance Service for a suspected broken shoulder and spinal injuries.

"Once on scene, the on-board flight doctor and critical care paramedic further assessed and stabilised the patient prior to being loaded onto the helicopter for the flight to Rockhampton Base Hospital."