Man’s crazed one hour crime spree

A Sydney man has been arrested over a wild inner-city crime spree, lasting less than an hour, in which he assaulted three people and a dog and destroyed three vehicles.

The 37-year-old man's bizarre bender began when he entered a fast food restaurant in Waterloo, in Sydney's south, about 5.05pm on Saturday.

There he allegedly threw drinks at a customer and stole food from the fast food chain, before running outside.

Moments later, he allegedly picked up a bicycle and hurled it at a passing car on Wyndham Street, prompting the rattled driver to stop and call the police.

The man's next stop was a pet store down the street, where he allegedly threw a heavy bag of dog food at a female employee and threatened her before turning on customers.

He threatened two customers in the store and kicked one of their dogs in the ribs, before running out of the store.

His violent behaviour continued a few kilometres west, in Alexandria, where the man allegedly damaged a car and used a large tree branch to assault a man on Brennan Street.

The man ran from store to store, wreaking havoc across the city.

Fire fighters were then called to Henderson Road after the man pushed over a motorbike and set it on fire.

The blaze grew rapidly and destroyed a Hyundai i35 parked close by.

Police officers finally caught up with the man in Eveleigh, just before 6pm, where he was arrested and charged with 11 offences.

Some of the charges include assault, animal cruelty, intimidation, public fighting and destruction of property.

He appeared in Parramatta bail court this morning, where he was refused bail.