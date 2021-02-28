Menu
Crime

Man allegedly breached bail 23 times

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Feb 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:52 PM
A man who allegedly breached his bail conditions 23 times claimed he had been working away and could not report.

Bevan Alan Mowen, 26, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 24 after being taken into custody for the alleged breaches.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police spotted Mowen walking along Clifton St, Rockhampton, early that morning, and took him into custody after checks revealed he was wanted on a warrant.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said the charges Mowen was on bail for - one of which had been downgraded - were due to be dealt with on March 8.

The original charges were assault occasioning bodily harm and indecent act.

Mr Selic said his client was to report to the Woorabinda Police Station daily as part of his bail.

He said Mowen claimed he had been working in Toowoomba at a lumber yard, however, Mr Selic had not had it confirmed.

Mr Selic said Mowen would reside with this grandmother, aunt and sister in Rockhampton if granted bail.

Mr Boyd said the defendant was known to police and had 10 breach of bail convictions and a fail to appear conviction on his criminal record from October 2020.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Mowen had a 19-page criminal record which included multiple fail to appear convictions.

He said Mowen showed no regard for bail conditions and denied his application.

Mowen was remanded in custody with his matters adjourned until March 8.

