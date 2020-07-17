Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Kuraby man will face court on multiple fraud charges.
A Kuraby man will face court on multiple fraud charges.
Crime

Man allegedly steals parents’ ID in failed $1.2m scam

lucy rutherford
17th Jul 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police allege a 30-year-old man targeted his Sunshine Coast parents as well as 50 other alleged fraud victims in a $1.2 million loan scam.

It will be alleged the man used the stolen identities of family, friends and work colleagues to fraudulently apply for loans and credit cards.

Caloundra detectives arrested the man in Valley Circuit at Kuraby on Thursday.

They allege the man obtained $65,000 from fraudulent loans and attempted to obtain a further $1.2 million.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man had allegedly used identification of other people to apply for loans, including his Sunshine Coast parents.

"He received money on a number of these (alleged) fraudulent activities, being unable to obtain money on a significant amount of other (alleged) attempted frauds," he said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Police also allege they found steroids and other drug paraphernalia in a search of the man's house.

The man has been charged with 23 counts of fraud, 12 counts of attempted fraud, 13 counts of obtaining identification information and one count each of forgery, utter and possession of dangerous drug (anabolic steroid).

He will appear in the Richlands Magistrates court on Friday.

More Stories

alleged fraud richlands magistrates court sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      NSW announces new restrictions

      NSW announces new restrictions
      • 17th Jul 2020 11:31 AM

      Top Stories

        Why CQ miner walked away from 6-figure job

        premium_icon Why CQ miner walked away from 6-figure job

        Horses He left the mining industry to chase his dreams, and it’s paying off big time.

        Man suffers serious leg injury in horse fall

        premium_icon Man suffers serious leg injury in horse fall

        News The man was flown to hospital following the incident on a Central Queensland...

        Motorbike rider flown to hospital after collision with bull

        premium_icon Motorbike rider flown to hospital after collision with bull

        News The patient sustained multiple injuries when the incident occurred.

        Data shows CQ among the country’s worst drinkers, smokers

        premium_icon Data shows CQ among the country’s worst drinkers, smokers

        Health See where your area ranks amongst the nation’s biggest risk takers.