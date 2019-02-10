Menu
MILESTONE: The Williams on their 60th wedding anniversary.
News

Man and wife for six decades

10th Feb 2019 10:00 AM

DONALD and Janet Williams (nee Nairn) celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary recently with family and the groom's best man in Toowoomba.

They were married in Gartrell Memorial Methodist Church, Unley, South Australia, on January 28, 1959.

NEWLYWEDS: Mr and Mrs Williams on their wedding day.
They lived in the Mallee Country near Jabuck for five years before moving to 'Westlyn', Springsure, in 1964, where they had mixed farming, cattle and sheep.

They have four children, Kym, Vicky, Trudy and Tony, along with 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In 1995, Donald and Janet moved into Springsure town, where they have been very active in the community.

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Williams on their diamond anniversary.

