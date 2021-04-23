Police believe man killed woman and then himself

Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide at a Gold Coast apartment tower.

A crime scene has been established at the Sapphire at The Broadwater apartment building at Labrador after the discovery of a 53-year-old man's dead body on Friday morning.

A 48-year-old woman's body was also found in the unit.

Her death is being treated as suspicious while initial investigations suggest the male's death was not suspicious.

Police were called to the unit around 10.20am and a crime scene was declared at the building at 11.40am.

Police forensics officers at the scene. Photo: Jacob Miley

Police vehicles outside the Sapphire at The Broadwater building. Photo: Jacob Miley.

Forensic officers are on scene and a patrol car is parked outside of the front door of the unit complex.

Local resident Tess Lawrie said she was shocked to learn of the couple's fate.

"He was always really happy and really smiley," she said.

"He was a really nice guy.

A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Police investigations continue.

The Saphire is one of the most up-market towers in the waterside suburb.

Originally published as Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide