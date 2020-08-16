Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 35-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged glassing at Mount Morgan on Friday night.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged glassing at Mount Morgan on Friday night.
News

Man arrested after brutal alleged glassing attack

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Aug 2020 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested following an alleged glassing incident at Mount Morgan on Friday night.

Police were called to Crown St shortly after 7pm following a report a man had a glass smashed in his face.

The alleged offender fled the scene and a police search got underway.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 35-year-old man was arrested at Coronation Dr, Mount Morgan, about 8.20pm on Friday.

He was taken into custody.

As of Sunday morning, no charges had been laid.

The 20-year-old victim, who sustained facial injuries, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

A police spokesman said the incident unfolded after a man allegedly approached a Crown St residence and made noise to attract attention.

He said when the victim opened a door at the house he was allegedly pushed and struck once to the face with a glass, causing him to fall to the ground.

The alleged offender has then allegedly gone inside the house and caused damage to recording equipment before fleeing.

 

OTHER NEWS:

Man injured after car engine falls on leg

Police called to Rocky street fight

Woman injured in Rocky riverbank fall

arrest made glassing incident mount morgan police search
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

        Premium Content Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

        Weather Dry days are set to return for the coming week, a stark comparison to last week’s downpour.

        Two CQ mums launch new and ‘exciting’ business venture

        Premium Content Two CQ mums launch new and ‘exciting’ business venture

        Business New shop drives business in small mining town.

        CQ cattle agent reports most consistent sales in 15 years

        Premium Content CQ cattle agent reports most consistent sales in 15 years

        Rural ‘There shouldn’t be a producer in Australia unhappy with these cattle prices.’

        How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Premium Content How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Business The retail and wholesale outlet has grown in three years to employ 12 staff.