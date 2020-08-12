Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man arrested for vandalising blackbirder statue

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Aug 2020 12:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged a man who allegedly vandalised a monument of a Townsville blackbirder.

Townsville District Easter Patrol Group Inspector Damien Crosby said police had arrested a man this morning in relation to the vandalism of the Robert Towns statue on June 21.

The hands of the statue were painted red in a targeted act on the blackbirder in the midst of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Townsville City Council scrubbed the statue clean of any paint the next morning.

The 40-year-old Hermit Park man was arrested and charged with wilful damage this morning.

He will face Townsville Magistrates Court on September 19.

There is a few flecks of red paint still on Robert Towns' hands. Picture: Keagan Elder
There is a few flecks of red paint still on Robert Towns' hands. Picture: Keagan Elder

Police investigations are still ongoing in relation to the other BLM material being vandalised on Victoria Bridge overnight.

"Townsville City Council have an extensive CCTV network within the CDB and we are in the process of analysing that imagery," Insp Crosby said.

Police are urging anyone with any information to contact Policelink or their local police station.

Originally published as Man arrested for vandalising blackbirder statue

Townsville Council workers clean spray paint off the Victoria Bridge sign.
Townsville Council workers clean spray paint off the Victoria Bridge sign.

More Stories

blackbirding black lives matter racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Driver uninjured in cattle truck rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Driver uninjured in cattle truck rollover

        Breaking Reports suggest only the second trailer of the vehicle has rolled.

        WATCH LIVE: Cathedral College v Kirwan blockbuster

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Cathedral College v Kirwan blockbuster

        Sport Round 3 of schoolboys rugby league action: Here’s how you can see it all live.

        Payne Cup: 5 TCC players to watch in today’s blockbuster

        Premium Content Payne Cup: 5 TCC players to watch in today’s blockbuster

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM: Catch the showdown with Kirwan on The Morning Bulletin website.

        Woman dies in horrific highway rollover

        Premium Content Woman dies in horrific highway rollover

        Breaking A ute was travelling along the Dawson Hwy when it left the road and rolled...