Crime

Man arrested over sickening stabbing death

by Shayla Bulloch
14th Jan 2021 10:19 AM


 

A MAN wanted for questioning over a fatal stabbing has handed himself in to police after more than three days on the run.

Caleb Rutherford, 24, gave himself up to police about 9.30am on Thursday morning after he was listed as a key person of interest they wanted to speak with in relation to the death of Josh Hyde.

The 20-year-old man died in hospital after he was stabbed while walking two female friends home on Sunday night.

His attacker approached the group on Mcilwraith St about 11.30pm, picked a fight with Josh and stabbed him.

Josh's attacker knew one of the women in the group, but it is believed he did not know the victim.

People at the scene tried to save him, but he died in hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

The attacker ran from the scene.

It is understood family members brought Mr Rutherford into Ingham police station about 9.30am on Thursday.

It is unclear where Mr Rutherford has been allegedly hiding out.

No charges have been laid yet.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

