Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bundaberg police are investigating after a man was bashed and his car stolen over night.
Bundaberg police are investigating after a man was bashed and his car stolen over night.
News

Man bashed, car stolen from boat ramp car park

Carolyn Booth
31st Dec 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started as a request for a cigarette ended with a man being bashed and having his car stolen.

A police spokeswoman said the man was sitting in his blue Ford Falcon sedan about 1.25am today at the Kirby's Wall boat ramp car park when two men and a woman pulled up in a blue hatchback.

After asking the man for a cigarette the offenders assaulted the man and pulled him from his vehicle before stealing the car and driving away.

The car was last seen near the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics responded to the Kirby's Wall boat ramp car park shortly before 2am where they treated a 40-year-old man for injuries to his face and ribs.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Police are still searching for the offenders and the stolen blue Ford Falcon sedan.

assault allegations bundaberg police kirby's wall stolen cars
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opportunistic Development Pipeline for the Central Highlands

        premium_icon Opportunistic Development Pipeline for the Central Highlands

        News Close to $10 billion worth of investments and developments have contributed to the growth of the region.

        UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        premium_icon UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        Crime Multiple emergency services attend a code silver at prison.

        EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        Crime A prisoner who allegedly got a package via drone was hospitalised.

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        News Give yourself the gift of knowing you’ve contributed to the wellbeing of another...