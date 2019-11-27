Man ‘beaten to death by jealous husband’

A BRITISH tourist had been killed on a Greek island by the furious husband of a woman he was allegedly having an affair with.

Iain Armstrong, 40, was found in a hotel on the island of Ithaca on Sunday with severe head injuries, after it emerged he was beaten to death by local man Kostas Skarmeas, The Sun reported.

Skarmeas, 54, a supermarket boss, has been arrested and remanded after vicious attack.

His wife, a 42 year-old woman thought to be British with a South African passport, was also arrested after leaving the man with severe injuries in a hotel.

The wife told police she spoke to Mr Armstrong after the attack but he insisted he did not need medical treatment.

When she visited him the next day, November 17, at the Hotel Familia, she found him dead.

"The husband is said to have been in a jealous rage, believing that his 42-year-old wife, with whom he has an eight-year-old child, was in a long-term relationship with the victim," a local source said.

Iain Armstrong was killed in Greece. Picture: East Anglia News Service

Mr Armstrong, from Norfolk, UK, arrived on the island on Thursday and met his lover at the Familia Hotel in the town of Vathy.

A post-mortem revealed that Mr Armstrong, who worked as an account manager for a software company, had died from a brain haemorrhage, according to local media reports.

Skarmeas reportedly told police that he was full of remorse and had only punched Mr Armstrong twice during the violent altercation.

The case has now been referred to prosecutors on the nearby island of Kefalonia.

Local reports suggested Skarmeas was worried that his estranged wife planned to leave Ithaca with their daughter, eight.

An expat living on the island said: "No one knew who this guy was, but it was well known that Kostas' marriage was on the rocks.

"She had been thinking of leaving him, but Kostas was enraged at the thought of his little (daughter) being taken off the island.

"It's a very small community and everyone is in total shock."

The owner of the hotel where Mr Armstrong died said staff were "shocked".

"All I can tell you is that a young man died at our hotel," the hotel owner said.

"We have all been shocked, society has been shocked. Whatever the case, a life is gone."

A neighbour added: "The divorce proceedings had begun and he wanted the little kid to keep it here. She wanted to take it with her.

"She did not refuse to split up, but she had a problem with the child because her husband wanted to have custody."

Skarmeas' wife told police Mr Armstrong was an old friend who had been supporting her over her long-term marriage problems, and had flown over to Greece to see her.

She reportedly told police: "He lifted him out of bed and shouted: 'What are you doing with my wife?'

"He started punching him in the face. My friend fell down with the first blow and did not retaliate. He was trying to calm him down. I was yelling at my estranged husband to stop.

"He found me, slapped me and spat on me. He told me he would take my daughter and not divorce me. Then, he left.

The Hotel Familia in Vathy, where Mr Armstrong was found dead after an alleged violent attack. Picture: TripAdvisor traveller

"He told me his nose was broken, but he knew what he had to do, having happened to him twice before."

Mr Armstrong's family released a statement through the Foreign Office today, saying: "Iain Armstrong had gone to Greece to support a good friend who was in difficulty. This was an act of kindness.

"This kindness resulted in a physical attack which caused his death and our total devastation. We are asking you to respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in our own time."

In a statement, local police said: "The investigation was resolved immediately, following a systematic and thorough investigation by the Argostoli Security Department in collaboration with the Ithaca Police Department, after a fatal injury to a 40-year-old in Ithaca.

"The 40-year-old foreigner was found dead in a hotel room in Ithaca and informed the Ithaca Police Department and the corresponding Health Centre."

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Ithaca and are in contact with the Greek authorities."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission