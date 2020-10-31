Man bitten by snake during hike
A MAN in his 20s has been winched from Mt Whitfield after being bitten by a snake during a hike.
Emergency services were called to the incident at 10.39am following reports of a suspected snake bite.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was "about 1km from the summit".
He said the rescue helicopter had also been tasked to which the man out of the area.
Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are also at the scene to offer assistance.
"We're just assisting with the left out," a QFES spokesman said.
