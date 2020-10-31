Menu
News

Man bitten by snake during hike

by Andrea Falvo
31st Oct 2020 12:18 PM
A MAN in his 20s has been winched from Mt Whitfield after being bitten by a snake during a hike.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 10.39am following reports of a suspected snake bite.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was "about 1km from the summit".

He said the rescue helicopter had also been tasked to which the man out of the area.

A rescue mission is underway after a man in his 20s was bitten by a snake while climbing Mt Whitfield. Picture: Nick Dalton
Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are also at the scene to offer assistance.

"We're just assisting with the left out," a QFES spokesman said.

A rescue mission is underway after a man in his 20s was bitten by a snake while climbing Mt Whitfield. Picture: Nick Dalton
