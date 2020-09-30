Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man busted with marijuana plant while driving into prison

Carlie Walker
30th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAVING a cardiac arrest was a good reason not to appear in court.

But two years down the track, Alan James Bachmann's matters still hadn't been dealt with.

That was until he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Bachmann pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, drug driving and failing to appear in court when he appeared before Magistrate Kurt Fowler this week.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The court heard his offending related to one incident.

Bachmann was given a random breath and saliva test when he stopped in his vehicle entering the grounds of Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Tests revealed he had cannabis in his system.

In the boot of his car was a small cannabis plant.

Bachmann told police he had seen it by the side of the road, put it in his car and forgot about it.

letterspromo

The court heard when Bachmann had the cardiac arrest, he was in hospital for 112 days.

Mr Fowler said he accepted Bachmann had considerable health issues.

He said it was also pleasing that Bachmann made contact with the court and handed himself in to police to address the outstanding charges.

Bachmann was fined $400 and was disqualified from driving for a month.

Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

fccourt marijuana maryborough maryborough correctional centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coal mining board of inquiry shifts focus to mine sites

        Premium Content Coal mining board of inquiry shifts focus to mine sites

        News An update has been provided into the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry

        IN PHOTOS: Rodeo young guns charge back into action

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Rodeo young guns charge back into action

        Rodeo GALLERY: Mt Morgan Junior Rodeo attracts 230 nominations across nine events.

        Old council houses to hit the market at bargain prices

        Premium Content Old council houses to hit the market at bargain prices

        Property ‘For a first homebuyer or someone looking for a fixer-upper this could be a great...

        Fitness instructors to lead free classes for community

        Premium Content Fitness instructors to lead free classes for community

        News The program has been designed to encourage people across the Central Highlands to...