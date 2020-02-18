Menu
ILLEGAL WEAPON: Jake Robert Thomas Jones, 21, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and unlawful possession of a weapon at Emerald Magistrates Court on February 18, 2020. Photo: Facebook
News

Man carried illegal weapon during bar fight

Kristen Booth
18th Feb 2020 7:00 PM
A YOUNG man was carrying an illegal weapon when he took part in a fight at an Emerald pub.

Police were called to the Emerald Hotel just after midnight on February 2, where Jake Robert Thomas Jones, 21, was with a group of people who were noticeably agitated and using foul language outside the pub.

Police spoke to bar staff who said Jones accused staff of spiking drinks and, when other attendees got involved, a fight broke out, Emerald’s Magistrate Court heard.

Jones continued to speak loudly and aggressively outside the pub, Police Prosecutor Paul Cramp told the court today.

Police arrested Jones and two others who were with him. Jones was walked to a nearby police vehicle and officers discovered a black telescopic batten in his posession when they carried out a pat down.

The court heard Jones carried the weapon for personal protection but knew he was not allowed to have one.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the unlawful possession of a category M weapon carried a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment.

“It’s foolish to carry an illegal instrument, a weapon, for your own protection,” he said.

“The best protection is simply to behave in a respectful manner.”

Mr Walker said the behaviour was “entirely unacceptable” and possibly stemmed from the consumption of alcohol.

Jones was fined $600 and instructed to forfeit the weapon. No conviction was recorded.

