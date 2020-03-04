Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Night Time Police Intervention
Night Time Police Intervention
Crime

Man catches fire in police custody

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Mar 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has sustained life threatening burns after catching fire while in police custody near Maryborough.

Around 11pm on Tuesday, police were called to a man needing assistance in a local park in Granville.

When they arrived, police said the man ran from officers into the Granville State School with a jerry can and a lighter.

When approached, the man doused himself with petrol and subsequently caught alight.

Police rendered immediate assistance, however the man received significant injuries from burns and was taken to the Maryborough Hospital.

He was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This matter is under investigation by Ethical Standards Command and is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks maryborough police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golden opportunity to expand rural tourism

        premium_icon Golden opportunity to expand rural tourism

        Travel Older travellers searching for sunshine and gold can find it in the outback oasis of Clermont

        Young CQ dancer enters world class ballet academy

        premium_icon Young CQ dancer enters world class ballet academy

        News The 14-year-old will work alongside the industry’s best as part of the prestigious...

        Excavator bucket linked to mine death not fully examined

        premium_icon Excavator bucket linked to mine death not fully examined

        News Daniel Springer died at a CQ mine in 2017 from a head injury.

        NAMED: Every candidate running in Central Highlands election

        premium_icon NAMED: Every candidate running in Central Highlands election

        News See the full list of nominees for the Central Highlands Regional Council.