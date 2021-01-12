Man caught with bags of meth ‘lucky’ to avoid supply charge

A Bowen man was found with a “large number” of clipseal bags containing small amounts of meth. Photo: File

A BOWEN man was caught in a "suspicious" situation in a shopping centre car park, with a magistrate telling the bloke he was lucky to not be charged with supplying drugs.

Darrin John Weekes was seen with two others in the carpark at Centrepoint Plaza in December and police saw him hand something to a woman.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Sean Franklin told Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday Weekes was later found to have a "large number" of clipseal bags containing minor amounts of methylamphetamine.

The quantity of drugs added up to less than one gram.

Sen-Sgt Franklin said police also found four used uncapped needle and syringes loose in Weekes' backpack.

The court heard Weekes told police he had picked up the syringes at the golf course and put them in his bag.

The 49-year-old Bowen man pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and failing to take reasonable care with a syringe or needle.

Representing himself in court, Weekes said he had worked on farms all his life but now suffered from stomach problems including a double hernia and gallstones.

Weekes admitted he used to inject drugs, but said he did not do so anymore because of his health issues.

Magistrate James Morton told Weekes having uncapped needles was "disgraceful and dirty".

"I don't accept you picked up needles from the golf course," Mr Morton said.

"Very suspicious this is, in the car park of Centrepoint shopping centre.

"You're lucky you're not charged with supply, obviously the police officer has exercised some common sense."

Weekes was fined $500 with convictions recorded.