Man censured for bad attitude in court

GUILTY: Karl Anthony Aschhoff was criticised for his attitude in court. Photo from Facebook.

A SPRINGSURE man was reprimanded by an Emerald magistrate for his conduct in court on Monday.

Karl Anthony Aschhoff, 23, was caught driving without a license in Springsure on October 22 this year.

The Emerald Magistrates Court heard today that he had not renewed his licence after it was earlier disqualified.

When asked to speak by Magistrate Robert Walker, Mr Aschhoff said: "There's not much I can say, is there?"

Criticising his poor "attitude towards the offence", Mr Walker suggested "some of the things you might have thought about … to try and persuade me".

Mr Aschhoff pleaded guilty, received a $350 fine, and was disqualified from driving for a month.