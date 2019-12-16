Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GUILTY: Karl Anthony Aschhoff was criticised for his attitude in court. Photo from Facebook.
GUILTY: Karl Anthony Aschhoff was criticised for his attitude in court. Photo from Facebook.
News

Man censured for bad attitude in court

Timothy Cox
16th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPRINGSURE man was reprimanded by an Emerald magistrate for his conduct in court on Monday.

Karl Anthony Aschhoff, 23, was caught driving without a license in Springsure on October 22 this year.

The Emerald Magistrates Court heard today that he had not renewed his licence after it was earlier disqualified.

When asked to speak by Magistrate Robert Walker, Mr Aschhoff said: "There's not much I can say, is there?"

Criticising his poor "attitude towards the offence", Mr Walker suggested "some of the things you might have thought about … to try and persuade me".

Mr Aschhoff pleaded guilty, received a $350 fine, and was disqualified from driving for a month.

court crime emerald
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 11 people to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 11 people to face Emerald court today

        News More than 10 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court.

        Greenies using crowdfunding to bankroll protests

        premium_icon Greenies using crowdfunding to bankroll protests

        Environment Anti-Adani protesters setting up GoFundMe's to get ­donations for their fines

        Storms tear down trees, CQ prepares for week of 40C temps

        premium_icon Storms tear down trees, CQ prepares for week of 40C temps

        Weather Sweltering conditions forecast for Central Queensland this week

        Govt devotes $200k for CQ schooling projects

        premium_icon Govt devotes $200k for CQ schooling projects

        Education Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry announces twelve Capricornian schools will...