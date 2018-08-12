Menu
Police released this image of a man in relation to the armed robbery of a service station in Koongal on Friday night.
Man charged for alleged robbery and child's scooter getaway

12th Aug 2018 8:36 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM

8.20am: A man has been charged following the alleged armed robbery of a service station in North Rockhampton on August 10.

It will be alleged around 9.20pm Friday a man approached a service station on Thozet Road riding a child-sized scooter.

He then went inside the business and entered a staff area where he allegedly threatened a 22-year-old female attendant with a nearby pair of scissors, demanding she open the till.

The woman complied and the man allegedly removed a sum of cash before demanding cigarettes.

The man then fled the store on the scooter with the money and cigarettes.

Police released images of the suspect on Saturday morning.

A 28-year-old Zilzie man was arrested yesterday and charged with armed robbery and is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 13.

