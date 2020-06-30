Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Crime

Man charged after baby boy found unresponsive

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
30th Jun 2020 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the alleged grievous bodily harm of a 5-month-old baby, who was located unresponsive at a Bundamba home last week.

Detectives from the Ipswich Child Protection Investigation Unit established a major investigation centre under codename Operation Sierra Boston last Tuesday after the discovery at the Lindsay St property.

 

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.

The boy was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition where he remains in intensive care after sustaining multiple serious injuries.

Ongoing investigations by Ipswich detectives and officers from the State Crime Command Child Abuse and Trauma Unit have led to a 23-year-old Lockrose man, who is known to the family, being charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

baby investigation child protection investigation unit ipswich child protection detectives ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine takeover promises 200 new jobs

        premium_icon CQ mine takeover promises 200 new jobs

        Business The project is expected to be up and running within 18 months.

        How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

        premium_icon How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

        News Central Highlands’ residents can access the free mulch from Tuesday to Sunday.

        CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        premium_icon CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        Crime She told the court she was going through a ‘rough patch’.

        NAMED: 50+ people to front Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: 50+ people to front Emerald court

        News A number of people will front court for a range of different charges.