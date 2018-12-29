Menu
Login
Mundingburra man charged after shotgun allegedly found in car.
Mundingburra man charged after shotgun allegedly found in car.
News

Man charged after shotgun allegedly found in car

by TESS IKONOMOU
29th Dec 2018 5:00 PM

A Mundingburra man has been charged after police allegedly found a pump shotgun in his car.

District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Guy Harvey said the car was intercepted by Deeragun police just after midnight on Saturday.

Officers stopped the car and searched it, finding the unloaded shotgun and a box of ammunition.

The 31-year-old was charged with one count of illegally possessing a fire arm.

The matter is due to appear before Townsville Magistrates Court.

car charged police shotgun

Top Stories

    Emerald growers cry out for more rain

    Emerald growers cry out for more rain

    News Farmers remain hopeful for a good wet season, amid "sporadic” annual rainfall.

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    News Pint-sized skiier competes with the best.

    Emerald to host racing gala

    Emerald to host racing gala

    News On The Bit honours rural racing.

    Make it home safely

    Make it home safely

    News QPS launch their 2018 road safety campaign.

    Local Partners