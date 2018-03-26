Menu
Man charged after two hour Polair pursuit

Emma Clarke
by

A MAN has been charged after allegedly fleeing from police and leading a Polair pursuit across multiple suburbs on Sunday night.

Police say shortly after 8pm, officers tried to stop a silver Holden Astra sedan on Old Logan Rd but it is alleged the driver of the vehicle did stop, accelerated, and crossed to the incorrect side of the road with its head lights turned off.

The vehicle continued in the Ipswich and Centenary area, tracked by Polair.

It is further alleged at about 9.40pm, the driver of the vehicle did not stop at a red light at Collingwood Dv and collided with another vehicle.

The male driver and female passenger of the car fled the scene of foot before they were arrested on Namatjira Drive.

The man and the woman were both taken to Ipswich Hospital for observations of minor injuries.

A 31-year-old Inala man is charged with one count each of fail to stop, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, driving whilst disqualified, unregistered motor vehicle, fail to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash, obstruct police and driving under the influence of liquor.

The man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

The female passenger is assisting police with their inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on1800 333 000.

