Menu
Login

Woolies plastic bag ban
Business

Man charged for bringing own shopping bag

by Ally Foster
13th Aug 2018 8:22 AM

A MAN has slammed Woolworths after his receipt showed the supermarket giant charged him for bringing his own reusable shopping bags.

Jason Taylor posted a photo on social media after finding a "BYO Bag" charge was added to his total, at 1 cent for every bag he brought.

"Go Woolworths. Charging us to use our own bags.," he wrote on Facebook.

"Sneaky little …"

Supplied

But a Woolworths spokesperson claimed the added charge was a result of a technical glitch and assured customers it doesn't cost more to use their own bags, according to the Cairns Post.

"At Woolworths, you will receive 30 Woolworths ­Rewards points when you use your own reusable bags when shopping with us," the spokesperson said.

"This customer appears to have been impacted by a technical error during the switchover from the old rewards offer on Wednesday.

"We sincerely apologise for this error and ask them to keep their receipt and next time they're in store they should speak with the store manager or service desk manager and they will rectify this for them."

Related Items

bag ban editors picks plastic plastic bags woolworths
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Dryland cotton success

    Dryland cotton success

    Business Emerald grower Warrick Stent-Smith had a successful first try at dryland cotton.

    CQ cancer survivor sparks vital men's health conversation

    CQ cancer survivor sparks vital men's health conversation

    News MICHAEL Gaskin is using his close call to start a conversation

    CQ country town unites for a generous road delivery

    CQ country town unites for a generous road delivery

    News 'This drought is biting pretty hard and people are really suffering'

    Cabaret show to honour seniors

    Cabaret show to honour seniors

    News Cabaret show and dinner honours local seniors.

    Local Partners