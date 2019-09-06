Menu
Login
Alleged extremist content posted to social media led to the arrest of a NSW man yesterday. Picture: AFP
Alleged extremist content posted to social media led to the arrest of a NSW man yesterday. Picture: AFP
Crime

Man charged for ‘extreme right-wing’ posts

6th Sep 2019 1:24 PM

COUNTER terrorism investigators have charged a New South Wales man for allegedly making a number of "concerning" right-wing extremist posts online.

As part of ongoing investigations into extremist activity on the internet, an operation late yesterday saw a 43-year-old man arrested in Newcastle.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team became aware of "a number of concerning posts with right-wing extremist views on social media" earlier this week, police allege.

A subsequent investigation commenced into alleged threats of violence.

At 5.10pm, officers from Newcastle Police District and Police Transport Command, assisted by specialist officers from Tactical Operations Regional Support, arrested the man near Cleary and Beaumont Streets in Hamilton.

"Following a search of the man and his backpack, police seized a mobile phone, which will undergo forensic examination," a spokesperson said.

The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station for questioning and subsequently charged with use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

He was refused bail and was due to appear in local court today.

Police have urged anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community to come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you may think the information may be.

The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.

anti-terrorist counter terrorism facebook right wing extemism

Top Stories

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    News Coalmining team brings the class to Tieri to learn about mining equipment

    Explode with colour at school event

    Explode with colour at school event

    News Colour Fun Event fundraiser for Middlemount

    Police start social media trial

    Police start social media trial

    News Using 'powerful' way to spread information to region

    'Process' to guide college closure

    'Process' to guide college closure

    News The future of agricultural college in Emerald remains undecided