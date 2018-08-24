Menu
Login
Police alleged the 41-year-old man stole four tonnes of the expensive fruit in 2017 and 2018.
Police alleged the 41-year-old man stole four tonnes of the expensive fruit in 2017 and 2018.
Crime

Charges after four tonne avocado theft

by Chris Clarke
24th Aug 2018 3:16 PM

HIDDEN cameras have allegedly caught a thief responsible for stealing an incredible four tonnes of avocados.

After a lengthy investigation, a 41-year-old Blackbutt man was charged with the thefts, which police allege occurred throughout 2017 and 2018.

The haul - worth approximately $20,000 - was allegedly taken from two orchards in and around the Blackbutt area - northwest of Brisbane.

Surveillance cameras show a car entering the orchards and stealing the avocados during the last two winter picking seasons.

The 41-year-old man has been charged with a total of 18 offences including six counts of stealing, six counts of receiving stolen property and six counts of fraud.

â€œThese four tonnes of avocados represent income for these two farms and as a result they have suffered significant losses. Our farmers need as much support as possible at this time and theft like this is just intolerable,â€? Detective Sergeant Mark Ferling said.

The man is to appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on September 20.

avocado crime editors picks man charged theft vegetables

Top Stories

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    News Central Queensland Federal members share responses to the change of power.

    • 24th Aug 2018 2:30 PM
    Art poles to help us peace out

    Art poles to help us peace out

    News Clermont Artslink is using art to inspire peace and togetherness.

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    News Pubs across CQ will host Let it Pour events this weekend.

    Costs crippling as business dries up

    Costs crippling as business dries up

    News Blackall pub struggles to stay afloat with dwindling clientele.

    Local Partners